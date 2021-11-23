Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

