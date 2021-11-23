Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the October 14th total of 206,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOTH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 40.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 40,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

