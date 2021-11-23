HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HOYA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

OTCMKTS HOCPY traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $164.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,966. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a 1 year low of $109.02 and a 1 year high of $179.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.39.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

