Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Huize worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Huize in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huize by 78.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huize by 41.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Huize stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.05. Huize Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter. Huize had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

