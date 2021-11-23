HUSD (HUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $292.02 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, HUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $292.02 million and approximately $178.59 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUSD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00047911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00235582 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00088938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 292,292,500 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.