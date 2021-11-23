Hydro Protocol (HOT) Hits Market Cap of $9.26 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $580,895.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.58 or 0.00229156 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00088356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

