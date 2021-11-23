IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IBEX has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $328.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IBEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IBEX by 288.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of IBEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.