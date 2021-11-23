IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IBEX has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $328.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.46.
IBEX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
