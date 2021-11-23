ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Down 20.5% in October

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 14th total of 367,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of ICL stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 294,427 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 515.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 61,721 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 41.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 229,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 67,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

