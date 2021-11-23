Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Up to $25.61

Shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.61, but opened at $27.00. Icosavax shares last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 615 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icosavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Icosavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Get Icosavax alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.72.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). Sell-side analysts expect that Icosavax Inc will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.