IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $646.70 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $435.05 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $586.54 and its 200-day moving average is $607.12.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,307 shares of company stock worth $14,050,923. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $677.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.42.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.