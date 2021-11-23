IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,311 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $1,793,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $150,879,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.