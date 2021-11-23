IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.47 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.46.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $274.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,526.30, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.86 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

