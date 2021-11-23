IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 426 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE CL opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $79.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.