IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 111 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in KLA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in KLA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.65.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $407.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $242.66 and a 12-month high of $427.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

