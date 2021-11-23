IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 84 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

NYSE BDX opened at $245.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.85 and its 200 day moving average is $246.81.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,313 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

