IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,304 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.38. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.