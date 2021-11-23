IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $296,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Anthem by 312.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,948,000 after acquiring an additional 380,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Anthem by 26.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,611,000 after acquiring an additional 278,826 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Anthem by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $419.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.80.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.47.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

