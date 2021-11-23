IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 401.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $148,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000.

PTLC stock opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47.

