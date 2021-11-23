IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,585,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 754,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,571,000 after buying an additional 68,011 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 30.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.3% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $694,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $163.18 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $7,401,517.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,931 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

