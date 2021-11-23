IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 592 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,768,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,724,000 after acquiring an additional 32,092 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments stock opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.50 and a 200-day moving average of $171.78.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

