IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Fastenal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 297,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 22,180 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens increased their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and have sold 60,836 shares worth $3,432,141. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

