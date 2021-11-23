IFP Advisors Inc Sells 253 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 40,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08.

