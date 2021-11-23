iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Up 22.6% in October

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IHRT stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.92. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IHRT shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 24,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 1,387.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 195,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 182,813 shares during the period. PPM America Inc. IL purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,549,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,881,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,051,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

