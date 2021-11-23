Illuvium (ILV) Reaches One Day Volume of $141.92 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 22% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $1,263.63 or 0.02191036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $812.26 million and $141.92 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00089484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.46 or 0.07494836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,534.41 or 0.99760581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,799 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.