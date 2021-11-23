ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0150

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $176,997.37 and $97,416.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,826,106 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

