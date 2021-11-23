Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Director Timothy S. Nelson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Director Timothy S. Nelson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IMPL opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.42). As a group, analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth $33,653,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth $27,233,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth $25,530,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth $24,424,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Impel NeuroPharma by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.