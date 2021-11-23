INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the October 14th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51. INDUS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $763.05 million, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.87.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,595,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

