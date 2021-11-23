InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,008 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFU stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.98.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

