Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.59.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $59.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,975 shares of company stock worth $4,850,028. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $554,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

