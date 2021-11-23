InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 323,300 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 14th total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of InPlay Oil stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $109.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on InPlay Oil from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.