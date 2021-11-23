Insider Buying: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Purchases 3,040 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 3,040 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,190.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE PEO opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.91%. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

