Insider Buying: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CMO Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CMO Michele Dowling Johnson bought 3,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michele Dowling Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Michele Dowling Johnson acquired 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $27,880.00.

NASDAQ:BLFY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,153. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $15.16.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,700,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,906,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,908,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,183,000. 6.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

