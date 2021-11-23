Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CFO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 1,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $12,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
RWAY stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. 157,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,145. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $13.49.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%.
About Runway Growth Finance
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
