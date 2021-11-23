Insider Buying: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Acquires 9,979 Shares of Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 9,979 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,784.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 3,225 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $17,544.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 9,622 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,288.70.

On Monday, November 8th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 560 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,354.40.

On Thursday, November 4th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 1,400 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $8,232.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 8,880 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,083.20.

On Friday, October 29th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 44,651 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $254,957.21.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 39,581 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $215,716.45.

On Friday, October 22nd, Commodore Capital Lp bought 27,629 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $152,235.79.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 40,663 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $221,206.72.

On Monday, October 18th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $176,264.78.

Shares of STSA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,466. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.14. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,118,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.