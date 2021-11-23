Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $465,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,739,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $550,045.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,865,600.00.

NASDAQ EXPI traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $37.78. 1,259,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,838. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,481,000 after acquiring an additional 831,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,962,000 after buying an additional 75,525 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 248.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after buying an additional 1,418,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,140,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,161,000 after buying an additional 182,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

