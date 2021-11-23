Insider Selling: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Ben Thompson sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,333 ($17.42), for a total value of £733,150 ($957,865.17).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Ben Thompson acquired 22 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) per share, with a total value of £299.20 ($390.91).

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 1,310 ($17.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market cap of £696.99 million and a PE ratio of 43.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,324.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,295.79. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 740 ($9.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

