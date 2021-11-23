Insider Selling: Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Major Shareholder Sells 134,422 Shares of Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after buying an additional 2,412,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,070,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 844,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688,075 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

