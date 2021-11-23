Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 808,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Insmed by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Insmed by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Insmed by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.