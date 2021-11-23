InsurAce (INSUR) Price Tops $1.53

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $17.23 million and $1.34 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00002655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00071344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00073085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00089330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.28 or 0.07509328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,633.78 or 1.00060896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

