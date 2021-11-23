Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Trading Down 5.3%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.93. 1,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 428,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.