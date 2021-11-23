Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce $156.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.40 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $184.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $815.89 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,055 shares of company stock worth $1,593,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.92. The stock had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,363. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $96.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.