Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $1,476,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $1,487,200.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $1,457,400.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,472,200.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $1,512,400.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,412,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $1,437,800.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $1,490,000.00.

IBKR opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,276,000 after buying an additional 358,129 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after buying an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,976,000 after buying an additional 246,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,377,000 after buying an additional 284,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,494,000 after buying an additional 91,395 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

