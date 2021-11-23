Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Brokerages expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to post sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $7.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.05. The stock had a trading volume of 169,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,451. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $101.27 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,182 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 6,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,625,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,495,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

