Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $770.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $621.00 to $770.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock opened at $661.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a one year low of $337.72 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $583.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.95.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,491,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $2,349,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Intuit by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.