Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $725.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $625.00 to $725.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTU. Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $661.63 on Friday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.52, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,491,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,366,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,349,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Intuit by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

