Invesco Ltd. Buys 5,407 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.77% of PriceSmart worth $21,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,436,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,725,000 after acquiring an additional 51,485 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,729,000 after buying an additional 294,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,755,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in PriceSmart by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,155 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 7,174 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $619,618.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $619,532.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,433,083.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,184. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average is $84.04. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.85 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $909.61 million during the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

