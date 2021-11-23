Invesco Ltd. Buys 703,430 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $19,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 47,135 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,400,000 after buying an additional 1,806,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

