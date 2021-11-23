Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $21,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Y. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,555,000 after buying an additional 76,736 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Alleghany by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 535,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alleghany by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Alleghany by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 288,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Y stock opened at $698.86 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $563.47 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.58.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS.

Y has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

