Invesco Ltd. Invests $20.90 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 129,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.25% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $184.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.92. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $191.35.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.17%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

