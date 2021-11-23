Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125,821 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

THO stock opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day moving average is $115.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.10.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

